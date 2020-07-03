As Massachusetts prepares to enter phase three of its reopening plan, coronavirus cases are on the rise again throughout the U.S. Some of those states have been forced to halt their reopening plans.

Federal agencies like the Federal Emergency Management Agency are trying to help states avoid more massive shutdowns, and they're doing so while getting mixed messages from the White House about the seriousness of the pandemic.

Captain Russell Webster, a FEMA Region 1 administrator and federal coordinating officer, joined Morning Edition to discuss how this pandemic has been unique to other emergencies. Region 1 covers New England.