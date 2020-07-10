CRISPR Comes To COVID: A Pandemic Pivot And The Push For A Simple Coronavirus Test

About five years ago, when the gene-editing tool CRISPR was just starting to sweep labs around the world, a famously brilliant scientist encouraged two of his grad students to just play around and tinker with it.

"A lot of things that we try fail," says one of those students, Jonathan Gootenberg. "And that’s OK. Because sometimes you find these things that are really, really awesome."

Though they might not seem so awesome at first.

CRISPR is often compared to a word processor that can hunt down the genetic equivalent of a specific word in a text and precisely slice it out. The grad students found that a particular molecular ”scissors” — an enzyme called Cas-13 — would slice RNA, the chemical cousin of DNA, at the right spot, but then, willy-nilly, go on to cut RNA all over the place.

"There was actually a time when we were like, ‘Should we even publish this?'" says Gootenberg’s research partner, Omar Abudayyeh. "'It’s really weird. It doesn’t really align with what we wanted for these enzymes, which is targeted cleavage, not ‘cleave everything.’ ”

But the scientist, Feng Zhang, a CRISPR pioneer and a leading researcher at the Broad Institute and MIT’s McGovern Institute, saw potential importance there.

Jonathan Gootenberg and Omar Abudayyeh (courtesy )

"He recognized that this is a unique feature that we should publish, and it could be useful one day," Abudayyeh says. "We wanted to kind of hide it under the carpet because 'Ah, this is not what we want!' And months later, we realized that it could be used for detection."

Those runaway scissors could be used for diagnostic tests: Once they're triggered to start cutting by the presence of, say, a specific germ, the continued cutting can also turn on fluorescent molecules that signal “Germ detected!”

They called the method “Sherlock.” Like CRISPR, it’s an acronym. (If you must know, it stands for “Specific High-Sensitivity Enzymatic Reporter unLOCKing.”)

In 2018, the team helped found the company Sherlock Biosciences to start developing CRISPR diagnostic tests — a new use for CRISPR, beyond the advances it has brought in genetic diseases and research ranging from cancer to agriculture.

Then this year, the pandemic hit. Now, with coronavirus tests in short supply around the country, CRISPR could help. Sherlock Biosciences is using the gene-editing system in coronavirus tests approved for use in health care — the first CRISPR product to reach the market.

The company hopes to come out with an at-home coronavirus test next year. Others are on the CRISPR-coronavirus case as well.

Like the World Series

The Sherlock company's push to develop a CRISPR-based coronavirus test "felt like being in the World Series — it really did," says Principal Scientist Christine Coticchia. "Because there was so much on the line every day. You plan so much, you train so much — and then it comes down to the day, it comes down to the data."

Adds Sherlock Biosciences CEO Rahul Dhanda, to office laughter: "For Christine, it felt like it was going to be the World Series and she was the pitcher."

Dhanda says in normal times, it would have taken the company at least another couple of years to bring a CRISPR test to market. But in February, with the pandemic looming, he appealed to the board to let Sherlock Biosciences shift nearly overnight to develop a coronavirus test as quickly as possible.

"And each of them, to their credit, responded by saying, 'This is the mission of Sherlock, to solve these problems,' " he says.

When Dhanda told the Sherlock staff, he saw them all turn their chairs simultaneously toward their desks to face their computers and "start putting together the plan on how we’re going to pull this off. When we say a pivot, there was a literal pivot of chairs at the same time there was a pivot of the company towards a new goal."

In Sherlock's lab on a recent day, scientist Paul Carlson was tweaking the coronavirus test to try to make it faster and more sensitive. He’s been working long hours — with no complaints.