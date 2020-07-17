CommonHealth
New Evidence May Implicate Additional Chemists In Statewide Drug Lab Scandal
The fallout from a significant Massachusetts drug lab scandal that has caused tens of thousands of drug cases to been tossed out because of misconduct by two former chemists could potentially affect thousands more criminal drug cases today.
Newly released emails from a forensic consultant suggest even more chemists responsible for testing drugs for evidence should have been investigated and more cases thrown out.
Criminal Defense Attorney Jim McKenna joined WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about the new developments.
This segment aired on July 17, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
