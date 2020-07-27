CommonHealth
Support the news
Coronavirus Coverage
Statistical 'Forecasters' Try To Predict The Pandemic's Path Forward04:52Play
During the coronavirus pandemic, statistical modeling and forecasting are tools that can help governments and health care leaders plan and respond.
There are different models, of course resulting in somewhat different forecasts, or predictions.
Nicholas Reich, an associate professor of biostatistics and epidemiology at UMass Amherst who does pandemic forecasting, joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss.
This segment aired on July 27, 2020.
+Join the discussion
Support the news