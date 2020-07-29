CommonHealth CommonHealth

Support the news

Final Phase Of Clinical Trials For Moderna Vaccine Underway05:33
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
July 29, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

Phase three clinical trials are underway for the biotech company Moderna’s new coronavirus vaccine.

Doctors at Brigham and Women’s Hospital will begin administering the vaccine to some of the trial's 30,000 participants later this week.

Dr. Lindsey Baden is an infectious disease specialist at Brigham and Women’s and will serve as one of the study’s principal investigators. She joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to talk about the trials.

This segment aired on July 29, 2020.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news