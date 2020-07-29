Phase three clinical trials are underway for the biotech company Moderna’s new coronavirus vaccine.

Doctors at Brigham and Women’s Hospital will begin administering the vaccine to some of the trial's 30,000 participants later this week.

Dr. Lindsey Baden is an infectious disease specialist at Brigham and Women’s and will serve as one of the study’s principal investigators. She joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to talk about the trials.