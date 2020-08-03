CommonHealth
Support the news
Coronavirus Coverage
Mass. Positive COVID-19 Case Rate Inches To Highest Level Since Mid-June06:38Play
The average positive case rate for COVID-19 is creeping above 2% in Massachusetts, the highest it's been since mid-June.
WBUR's Morning Edition spoke with Dr. David Hamer, a professor of global health and medicine at Boston University, and an infectious disease specialist at Boston Medical Center, about what the rate means for the state.
This segment aired on August 3, 2020.
+Join the discussion
Support the news