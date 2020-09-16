CommonHealth
Support the news
Coronavirus Coverage
Hospitals Prepare For Vaccine Distribution, Despite Uncertainty Around Timing Of Approval04:35Play
While it's not clear when the first coronavirus vaccine will be approved, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says distribution plans should be in place by the end of next month.
To help explain the planning, we spoke to Dr. Paul Biddinger, director of emergency preparedness for the Mass General-Brigham Hospital Network, who will oversee vaccine distribution when it comes.
This segment aired on September 16, 2020.
+Join the discussion
Support the news