Boston Is Now Considered High Risk For COVID-19

October 01, 2020
Boston has been added to the state's list of communities at higher risk of COVID-19. The city's rate of cases rose to 8.5 per 100,000 people in the past week.

Ten other communities were added to the high risk group, while three others were removed, raising the total to 23. At the same time, statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases have been creeping up.

Sam Scarpino, an assistant professor who heads up Northeastern University's Emergent Epidemics Lab, joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss.

