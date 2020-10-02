President Trump says he and the first lady have tested positive for COVID-19.

Trump tweeted the news this morning and said they're already quarantining.

At 74, he is considered high risk because of his age. His physicians say he's doing well right now.

For more on how COVID-19 affects people like the president, WBUR's Morning Edition spoke with Dr. David Hamer, a professor of global health and medicine at the Boston University School of Public Health and School of Medicine.