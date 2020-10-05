There are mixed messages coming out of Washington on President Trump's health after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

White House doctors say he could be discharged from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as soon as Monday.

The president took a drive outside the medical center on Sunday to wave to supporters, and posted a video message to Twitter.

Other doctors treating the president say his oxygen level dropped twice since Friday, and that he is being given several treatments, including steroids.

For a closer look, WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes was joined by Dr. Nahid Bhadelia, an infectious diseases physician and the medical director of the special pathogens unit at Boston Medical Center.