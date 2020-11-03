CommonHealth CommonHealth

Support the news

Coronavirus Coverage

Boston Biotech Working To Help Process Thousands More Tests Per Day04:44
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
November 03, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

When it comes to coronavirus testing, Massachusetts is at the front of the pack.

According to state data, up to 90,000 residents a day are getting tested, but experts say it's still not enough.

Commonhealth reporter Carey Goldberg joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to bring us inside a Boston biotech company that's scrambling to set up high-tech machines to process tens of thousands more tests a day.

This segment aired on November 3, 2020.

Carey Goldberg Twitter Editor, CommonHealth
Carey Goldberg is the editor of WBUR's CommonHealth section.

More…

Support the news