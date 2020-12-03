Massachusetts reported more than 4,600 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

It appears to be the largest number reported in a single day since the pandemic began, and it comes as public health officials are on the lookout for a post-Thanksgiving spike.

The state also reported 46 more people had died from COVID-19, and the average positive test rate is edging up to 5%.

Along with increasing cases, many people are still finding long lines and wait times for an appointment when they go to get tested. WBUR's Carey Goldberg joined Morning Edition to bring us to a new testing center in Boston that's adjusting to this "high season" for testing.