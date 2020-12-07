The Food and Drug Administration could approve the first coronavirus vaccine this week, but skepticism about the pending vaccines remains, including in Black and Latino communities.

Some members of these communities have been volunteering for clinical trials to show the vaccine is safe, including Hilda Ramirez.

Ramirez is the executive director of the Latino Education Institute at Worcester State University. She joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to talk about her participation in a trial for Pfizer's vaccine at UMass Memorial Medical Center, and her outreach to her community.

