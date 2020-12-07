The chief of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital has been chosen by President-elect Joe Biden to run the Centers for Disease Control.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky is also a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and a physician at Massachusetts General and Brigham and Women's Hospital.

Dr. Robbie Goldstein, a fellow infectious disease specialist at MGH, joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to talk about Walensky's appointment.