Biden Taps MGH Infectious Disease Chief To Head CDC05:34
December 07, 2020
The chief of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital has been chosen by President-elect Joe Biden to run the Centers for Disease Control.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky is also a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and a physician at Massachusetts General and Brigham and Women's Hospital.

Dr. Robbie Goldstein, a fellow infectious disease specialist at MGH, joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to talk about Walensky's appointment.

This segment aired on December 7, 2020.

