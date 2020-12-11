Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine has taken another step towards distribution.

A vaccine advisory committee for the Food and Drug Administration voted yesterday to recommend the vaccine for emergency authorization. The FDA could grant approval this weekend, and shots could begin next week.

The panel voted 17-to-4 in favor, saying the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the concerns for use in people over age 16.

Dr. Eric Rubin sits on that committee. He’s also editor-in-chief of the New England Journal of Medicine — and he joined WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about it.