Good news for health care workers this week: Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine has begun arriving at local hospitals.

Massachusetts expects to receive about 60,000 doses of the vaccine this week.

Most of them will go to essential health care employees — especially those providing care to COVID patients.

For more on the state’s vaccine distribution plan, WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes was joined by Dr. Paul Biddinger. He’s chief of the Division of Emergency Preparedness at Massachusetts General Hospital, and director of the MGH Center for Disaster Medicine.