ICUs Prepare For A Worsening Surge After The Holidays
December 31, 2020
With COVID-19 cases surging nationwide, the strain is being felt at hospitals — many finding their intensive care units overwhelmed. And, with people traveling over the holidays, the surge is expected to continue, or even worsen, into January.

Dr. Richard Kahn, a specialist in pulmonary and critical care medicine at the North Shore Medical Center in Salem, joined WBUR's Morning Edition.

This segment aired on December 31, 2020.

