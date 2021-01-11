First Responder Vaccine Clinics Provide Glimpse Of Mass. Plan To Vaccinate Larger Public

Massachusetts offers a first glimpse of community-wide coronavirus vaccination Monday as clinics for first responders open in schools, churches, parking garages, recreation centers and the Topsfield fairgrounds. The Moderna vaccine will also be available to many police officers, firefighters and EMTs inside their stations, local health departments or at nearby hospitals.

“We want to make it as easy as possible and as accessible as possible,” said Sigalle Reiss, president of the Massachusetts Health Officers Association. “We know the more accessible and easier it is, the more likely people will do it, and we want to get as many people vaccinated as possible.”

The percentage of first responders who are signing up to get the vaccine ranges across the state but is expected to grow as police officers and firefighters watch co-workers get vaccinated.

In addition to police officers and firefighters, the state is opening up vaccination for campus police, 911 dispatchers and MedFlight operators. The group includes a total of roughly 45,000 residents. First responders follow health care workers for whom vaccinations began in mid-December, and the the staff and residents of long-term care facilities where vaccines started on Dec. 28, 2020.

With first responders, the state moves beyond groups largely defined by specific facilities: hospitals, health centers and nursing homes. In this stage, public health teams will assess the use of drive-through vaccinations as well as walk-in sites. They’ll look at traffic control in and out of the Topsfield Fairgrounds, parking garages and schools.

Needham Fire Chief Dennis Condon receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Rosemary Recreational Center in Needham. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

And they’ll gauge the need for staff and volunteers to register recipients, help maintain social distancing and make sure people remain on site for a required 15-minute monitoring period. The CDC recommends 30 minutes for anyone with a history of allergic reactions to vaccines or other medicines.

Many of the vaccination clinics are run by local health departments and school nurses, with assistance from several hundred Medical Reserve Corps volunteers. Paramedics and EMTs will vaccinate colleagues under an emergency order approved during the pandemic. The order also included medical and nursing students for a massive vaccination effort.