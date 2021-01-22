As President Biden's administration begins its fight against the coronavirus, Massachusetts is easing some restrictions.

Gov. Charlie Baker says the state will lift its stay-at-home advisory and its 9:30 p.m. curfew for businesses by Monday — as positive test rates and hospitalizations trend down. But the 25% capacity limit will remain in place for at least another two weeks.

Dr. Abraar Karan, an internal medicine physician at the Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School.