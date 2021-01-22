CommonHealth
Support the news
Mass. Eases Coronavirus Restrictions, As Some Trends Show Positive Change04:54Play
As President Biden's administration begins its fight against the coronavirus, Massachusetts is easing some restrictions.
Gov. Charlie Baker says the state will lift its stay-at-home advisory and its 9:30 p.m. curfew for businesses by Monday — as positive test rates and hospitalizations trend down. But the 25% capacity limit will remain in place for at least another two weeks.
Dr. Abraar Karan, an internal medicine physician at the Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School.
This segment aired on January 22, 2021.
Support the news