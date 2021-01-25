CommonHealth
As of Monday, Massachusetts restaurants and other businesses can stay open late, though they're still limited to 25% capacity.
One longtime Harvard Square restaurant is bringing in another change.
As WBUR's Carey Goldberg reports, Grendel's Den will be testing its staff for the coronavirus.
This segment aired on January 25, 2021.
