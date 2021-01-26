Gov. Charlie Baker says phase two of Massachusetts’ COVID-19 vaccination plan takes effect next Monday.

The state will prioritize vaccines for adults over age 75 and at-risk adults over 65.

But experts still worry that tight supplies, along with reluctance and misinformation could hinder vaccination plans.

For more on this, WBUR's Morning Edition was joined by Michael Curry. He’s president and CEO of the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers, and serves on the state’s COVID vaccine advisory board.