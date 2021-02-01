CommonHealth
What Phase Two Of Vaccine Rollout Means For A Hospital In A COVID Hot Spot
Phase two of the state's coronavirus vaccine rollout begins Monday morning, with patients 75 and older first in line to receive their shots at vaccination sites throughout the state.
One of those sites is the Lynn Community Health Center, which sits in a hot spot where almost one in six residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.
WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes was joined by CEO and family physician Dr. Kiame Mahaniah to discuss.
This segment aired on February 1, 2021. Audio will be available soon.
