CommonHealth
Support the news
Coronavirus Coverage
Spanish Speakers Eligible For Vaccine Frustrated By Language Barrier03:54Play
Phase two coronavirus vaccines are underway in Massachusetts, opening this week despite the snowy weather. But some eligible people are still struggling to book appointments for their shots because of technological challenges and language barriers.
Those challenges have especially frustrated Spanish-speaking seniors and health care workers in their efforts to learn about and schedule vaccinations.
Tibisay Zea, a reporter for WBUR's partner El Planeta, joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss.
This segment aired on February 3, 2021.
Support the news