Support the news
Now That I'm Vaccinated, Can I Hug And Kiss My Grandkids? And Other Questions For Post-COVID Life04:33Play
Ten percent of the Massachusetts population is fully vaccinated against the virus. Does this mean you can hug and kiss your grandchildren? WBUR's Deborah Becker talked to Dr. Shira Doron, infectious disease physician and hospital epidemiologist at Tufts Medical Center for Morning Edition.
This segment aired on March 8, 2021.
Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.
Support the news