Epidemiologist Simone Wildes On COVID Uptick & Easter Week05:14
March 30, 2021
This Easter week, millions of Americans are being vaccinated daily. But cases of COVID-19 are also on the rise — nationally and here in Massachusetts — and some public health experts are sounding the alarm over another potential coronavirus wave.

Dr. Simone Wildes is an infectious disease expert at the South Shore Health network who also serves on Gov. Baker's COVID-19 vaccine advisory group. She joined WBUR Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss the threat to Massachusetts.

This segment aired on March 30, 2021.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

