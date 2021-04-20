Births Dipped After First Pandemic Surge In Mass., But Impact Is Uneven

In the early days of the pandemic there were plenty of jokes about people stuck at home making lots of babies. But some economists predicted a different result as unemployment surged along with the coronavirus: roughly 10% fewer births. Initial state numbers suggest that forecast is about right.

From November 2020, when you might start to see the impact of pandemic-related decisions, through February of 2021, births in Massachusetts were down 9% as compared to the same period a year ago. They are up 2% in March.

Emily Boyle of Nahant has been hoping to add to her family. Growing up, Boyle wished she and her younger brother had been closer in age. So at the beginning of 2020, just after her son turned two, Boyle and her husband started talking about having another child.

“And we kind, just kept pushing things off,” Boyles says. “Every few months, [we’d say] let’s re-evaluate what’s happening with Covid and now a year later, we’re still doing that.”

Boyle’s main concern is isolation. Her parents live nearby but haven’t been coming inside for visits. Boyle’s husband travels for work.

“It was kind of a fear of, ‘what are we getting ourselves into,” Boyle recalls worrying. “I’m going to be alone and not have any help.”

Emily Boyle sits with her three-year-old son Rowan in their backyard. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Boyle’s fears echo the experience of many people considering pregnancy during the pandemic and many new parents. Rates of postpartum depression roughly doubled last spring and summer according to survey conducted by Brigham and Women’s hospital.

As of early April, both Boyle and her parents are vaccinated. To be extra cautious, Boyle will wait a couple of months and then start trying to get pregnant. She hopes another surge doesn’t interfere with that plan.

“I haven’t been watching the news a lot. I don’t know if that’s a good thing or ...” Boyle trails off with a nervous laugh. “I don’t want to listen to too much about any new variants or anything, cause, uh, yeah.”

Wellesley College economics professor Phillip Levine, whose work produced the 10% drop estimate, updated the forecast in December to an 8% decline. Levine says so far, it looks like he and his co-author are right.

“The numbers we’re seeing in Massachusetts, Florida and California are all about in that magnitude at the moment,” Levine says.

Levine says he does not expect to see a significant rebound this year or next.

“It’s not like, there will be fewer births this year, more births next year and everything will equalize out. I don’t think that’s what’s going to happen,” he says.

Several women interviewed for this story, who asked not to be named, seem to confirm Levine’s prediction. One woman who turns 39 next month is still worried about the pandemic’s effects on her family and is not sure when — or if — she’ll feel ready to start a family. Another had planned to start trying to get pregnant now, but her husband, who works in a restaurant, still doesn’t have much income.

In hospital labor and delivery wards across Massachusetts, the picture is mixed.

“I’m definitely seeing a surge, as are my partners,” says Dr. Katie Davis, an OB-GYN in Newton.

Davis tracked a significant dip in deliveries during the winter, but that changed in March. Davis says she isn’t sure what’s going on but has a theory.

“The summer saw a drop in the COVID numbers,” she notes. “I think that some people were feeling a little more secure about things like their employment, and they sort of got tired of putting their life on hold.”

Now, nine or 10 months later, Davis isn’t getting much sleep.