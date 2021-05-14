President Biden on Thursday announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now says fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks outdoors and in most indoor settings.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says there are a few exceptions when it comes to crowded places.

"We still have a requirement to wear a mask when you travel on buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation... as well as airports and stations," Walensky said.

With reaction to this decision, Boston University professor of global health and medicine Dr. David Hamer joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes.

