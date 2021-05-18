The new normal could begin in Massachusetts on May 29.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced the state will lift all pandemic restrictions and capacity limits on businesses, and the mask mandate will end in most situations for people who have been fully vaccinated. Baker cited the CDC's new guidelines on masks, and the state's vaccination progress.

The governor also said the state of emergency he declared in March 2020 will end on June 15.

Dr. Shira Doron, an infectious disease physician and hospital epidemiologist at Tufts Medical Center joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss.