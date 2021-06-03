In A Small N.H. Town, This Dental Clinic Serves The State's Poor And Uninsured

The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown business operations across the country for a loop. It has also exacerbated long standing inequality. Both have come to a head at one dental center in Tamworth, New Hampshire.

Even a mask couldn’t hide how swollen Jennifer Hill’s face was. Two of her teeth were throbbing.

“I haven’t eaten since Friday,” she said. “And even that was minimal.”

It was clear talking hurt, too. Pain, she explained, comes “anytime your tongue moves in your mouth.”

But Hill had something she wanted to make very clear that day: “If you're poor you don’t deserve to have teeth,” she said.

Hill works as a licensed nursing assistant in home health care. She said she can’t afford routine cleanings on her own, making $25,000 to $30,000 a year with a family to care for.

Hill blames the state’s Medicaid program, which for most adults only covers emergency care, but doesn’t pay for preventative treatment like routine checkups.

Hill put it simply: “They will pull ‘em, they won’t fix ‘em, and they don’t do cleanings.”

The Tamworth Dental Center, where Hill came for treatment, caters to the uninsured and underinsured, offering a sliding scale for services. They see a lot of patients like her.

And in the pandemic, business at the center has skyrocketed.

Christina Ferraro is the director of Clinical Services at Tri-County Community Action Program, the nonprofit that runs the Tamworth Dental Center. She estimates business has increased by around 70%.

Ferraro said that back when the pandemic first hit, dentists could only stay open for emergency services, which the Tamworth Dental Center did. But many practices closed their doors altogether.

Christina Ferraro, director of Clinical Services at Tri-County Community Action Program, the nonprofit that runs the Tamworth Dental Center. (Alli Fam/NHPR)

At the same time, there was growing concern that hospitals in the state would be overrun with COVID-19 patients.

Ferraro said the Tamworth Dental Center decided to call “around to all the emergency rooms in the state” to lend a helping hand in the world of dental emergencies.

The offer was readily accepted. Ferraro said hospitals and clinics “just started sending us people," which meant "we were busy every day and we worked our normal schedule.”

Decked out in layers of PPE, surgical masks over N95s, all under face shields, Ferraro and her team continued to see patients. In late spring of 2020, they started seeing patients for regular, non-emergency treatment.

Things got so busy, Ferraro said, that retired dentists, or dentists whose practices were still closed, came in to help.

But even now, over a year after the start of the pandemic, business still hasn’t normalized.

Ferraro said the Tamworth Dental Center is “serving the whole state still.” People, she explained, are frequently driving all the way from Rockingham County (which could be around an hour and half drive away).

And when it comes to emergencies, those have continued, too, Ferraro noted. “We’re even doing much more oral surgery than we were.”

But what exactly is still driving those emergencies through Tamworth’s doors?