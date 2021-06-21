The Pandemic Left More Kids Feeling Suicidal. One Mass. Teen Found Her Way Out Of The Dark

When schools first shut down last year, Marie saw it as an extended vacation.

She didn't like school much. But cooped up with her parents and four siblings at home in Worcester County, she started to feel like she couldn't breathe.

"The longer the lockdown got, it wasn't just, like, the doors — like, the physical doors," Marie said. "It felt like there were doors, like, around me closing off."

She was 16 at the time and already struggled with depression.

We're identifying Marie by her middle name, and omitting her mother's name, because Marie doesn't want her peers to know the details of her mental illness. Her mom fears her story being public could hurt Marie's future career chances.

Resources: You can reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). En español: 1-888-628-9454; deaf and hard of hearing: dial 711, then 1-800-273-8255. Contact the Samaritans Statewide Hotline (call or text) at 1-877-870-HOPE (4673). Call2Talk can be accessed by calling Massachusetts 211 or 508-532-2255 (or text c2t to 741741).

Marie says it hurt to see others getting depressed in the pandemic. It seemed as if the world around her was falling apart, like she was.

"I was just in myself all the time. And it showed, because my ability to, like, be around people and interact with people got so much worse," she explained. "I've always had social anxiety. But this was to the point where I couldn't be around people and not lose it ... or just break down and cry."

It became difficult to communicate with friends. She lashed out at the one close friend she had, and the relationship ended.

"Losing her made it feel a lot worse. And then I was angry at myself," Marie reflected. "And the depression I got set into due to COVID made me so aggressive towards other people."

Her mother says it was extremely difficult to navigate Marie's explosive moods.

"Some of the things that she came out with, I couldn't believe that she would even vocalize those things," her mom said. "They were so mean."

Life at home was worse than at any point since her daughter's mental illness had emerged several years earlier, Marie's mother recalled. There had been a suicide attempt in 2016 and some impulsive, dangerous episodes. But now, Marie's depression and anger were hurting the whole family.

"My 4-year-old had to learn a whole new sister," she said. "She went from someone who was really a companion, and someone who helped him and took care of him, to someone that he couldn't count on or turn to. ... And so he kind of lost that relationship. I feel bad for him."

Spiraling Downward

Marie knew she couldn't continue hurting other people.

"I had always been a person who, yeah, they destroy themselves," she said, "but I had never been a person who destroys everyone around them, too."

She reached a breaking point last September and attempted suicide. But she quickly realized the gravity of what she had done. She told her mother she needed to go to the hospital.

"I remember being in the ambulance, and the EMT just held my hand and told me how much I mattered to someone and that they would never want me to die," Marie recalled. "And it felt like the one thing I needed to hear to just keep going until I could get the help, the medical help that I needed."