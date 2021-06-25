COVID Was Hard On Youths, But It May Have Spurred 'Post-Traumatic Growth'

When Jackson Morgan thinks about who he was at age 18 and 19 — before the pandemic — he puts his head down and pushes his feet into the sand outside his family's house on Plum Island.

“The guy I was a year ago, I was very different. I mean, I was a hothead. I had anger issues and stuff,” Morgan says. “I would damn near blackout when I got really mad and start to fight, and I wouldn’t remember bits and pieces of it.”



But the pandemic changed everything for Morgan. When COVID-19 took the lives of two members of his family, processing that grief led him down a path of introspection and, ultimately, deep change.

Today, he still cares about doing well in school and staying in shape. His favorite activity is still lifting weights at the gym.

But those aren’t the things that stand out to him anymore. Instead, it’s the fact that he’s learned to manage his emotions better and, by his reckoning, he's becoming a better person. Part of it, he thinks, is because of how much his life has changed after first his uncle, and then his grandfather, died of COVID-19.

“Taking things into perspective regarding those two definitely played a big part in it,” he says.

Research shows that trauma and turmoil can lead to worse mental health. But sometimes, grief gives way to growth, and the experience of pain and hardship from a traumatic event is the very thing that catalyzes a positive transformation – a process psychologists call post-traumatic growth.

Teenagers, who straddle the precipice between childhood and adulthood, may be especially primed for post-traumatic growth. And because the pandemic provided no shortage of upheaval for kids and families, some mental health experts believe COVID-19 might have spurred a generation of growth, even though it inflicted so much pain.



“The trauma and loss that we all experienced as part of this pandemic – you can imagine how much of an impact that can have on a young person’s emotional development,” says Dr. Christine Crawford, a child and adolescent psychiatrist at Boston Medical Center. “It’s almost as though young people are at a crossroads where they’re able to look at themselves and figure out which path they want to go down in terms of who they are as people – and who they want to become as adults.”

Karen Marmai and her 20-year-old-son Jackson sit in the backyard with their dog. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Jackson Morgan’s been doing a lot of that kind of reflection over the past year – especially about all the times he got into fistfights. He says he mostly fought with his younger brother, Alec, but sometimes he’d get into it with friends or even strangers.

One of the worst fights was a few years ago during a family vacation in Italy. Morgan can’t remember what started it exactly, but his brother said something that struck a nerve.

“And I came up from behind, and I dropped him in front of a group of guys. And these random strangers had to pull me off of him and told me to get out of there before the cops came,” he says. “Patience. I had none a year ago. I was always just angry.”

Then the pandemic started, and in March of last year, Morgan’s uncle, Michael, got sick and had to be hospitalized for COVID-19 . His uncle’s chances were worse than most. Michael was born with Down syndrome and was premature – which left his lungs more vulnerable to COVID.

“He wasn’t getting any better, and he was alone. He must have been confused in the hospital because he didn’t know what was going on, like we couldn’t visit him or anything. It must have been pretty awful for him,” Morgan says. “I don’t even want to imagine it.”

Michael struggled in the hospital for about a month before he died. Morgan remembers the day he got the news.

“My grandfather had said, and I quote, ‘We’ve been waiting for this day,' ” Morgan says. “To have to know that he died alone – like with none of us, for God knows how many weeks it was in that hospital – that just kind of hurt, you know? It just sucked.”

Morgan says his mom was inconsolable, and seeing her grief was one of the hardest things he’d ever dealt with. He remembers that he and his younger brother just held her.

“This definitely made me look at life differently. Especially seeing my mom go through all this. It was hard watching her, like, break down all the time, you know? And I get it. She’d just lost a brother – a younger brother,” he says. “I didn’t really know what to do. I just wanted to comfort her."