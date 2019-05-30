Edify
The Boston Public School system is looking to phase out stand-alone middle schools. Boston officials expect that would boost student achievement. At the same time, school districts like Cambridge's are investing more in middle schools, claiming that they're beneficial for young teens.
To talk more about this, Bob Weintraub, a former school principal who teaches educational leadership at Boston University, joined Morning Edition.
This segment aired on May 30, 2019.
