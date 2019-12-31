Edify
By 2026, public school districts across Massachusetts can expect billions of dollars more in state aid, especially those in low income communities.
That's the result of a long discussed overhaul of the state's education funding formula that was debated over the last year and approved last month.
WBUR Edify reporter Max Larkin tells us more.
This segment aired on December 31, 2019.
