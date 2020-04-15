Efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak are straining municipal budgets. And in one diverse town in Greater Boston, the budget for public education has already taken a hit — and reignited an acrimonious battle over resources. Last week, Randolph Public Schools officials implemented staff furloughs and scheduling cuts affecting dozens of district staff, including paraprofessionals and custodians. The measures were rolled out quickly and with little explanation, though the shortfalls in Randolph’s budget evidently predate measures to slow the pandemic. But town council president Jim Burgess said the virus will deal critical damage to Randolph’s finances and that “across the board-type cuts” will be necessary in the town — and, he suggests, in others like it. Teachers’ unions and advocates statewide said they’re suddenly on the alert for more such cuts statewide. On Monday, Natick Public Schools followed suit, announcing 93 furloughs affecting mostly cafeteria and after-school staff. Julie McDonough, chair of Natick's school committee, said those workers "will be brought back as soon as school re-opens." In Randolph, the furloughs have darkened the beginning of what was supposed to be an era of good feelings when it came to Massachusetts’ school budgets — thanks to the Student Opportunity Act, an ambitious reinvestment in the state’s public schools that passed into law last fall. Randolph High School on Memorial Parkway. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR) On March 27 — about two weeks after Randolph Public Schools first closed — Superintendent Thea Stovell cited the “unprecedented emergency situation” caused by the outbreak as she introduced “temporary furlough or partial reductions of certain staff” not currently assigned to report for work, including paraprofessionals, secretaries and custodians. For part-time employees in those categories, the furloughs are mandatory. Full-time employees were given a choice: accept a voluntary furlough or see their hours cut down to 20 hours a week. In both cases, the furloughs will last either until schools reopen — no earlier than May 4, by order of Gov. Charlie Baker — or until the scheduled end of the school year on June 23. “The first thing I thought was, ‘We were already budgeted in,’” said Karen Miller, who has served as a paraprofessional in the district for 25 years and represents them in the union. “So what went wrong?” In Randolph and statewide, paraprofessionals earn markedly less than teachers: between $20 and $23 an hour during the school year, Miller said. Their principal role is to support students with disabilities as they go about their day. “We’re the first people [those students] see when they get off the bus,” Miller said. As the news of the furloughs broke, she worried that meant her team’s stabilizing presence would be lost to vulnerable students when they need it most. Among the state’s 100 largest school districts, only four have higher concentrations of students with disabilities than Randolph’s, which was at 23.4% last year. That’s a good deal higher than in neighboring towns and in the state overall, where students with disabilities comprised just over 18 percent of all enrollment.

In a statement sent to WBUR, Superintendent Stovell described the furloughs as “a very difficult decision that was not entered into lightly,” and cited “loss of revenues and impending budget cuts.” Both Stovell and the union said that only about a third of those employees with the choice opted for a furlough over a reduced workload. As a union representative, Miller explained the choice to her fellow paraprofessionals. "If you were taking care of elderly, or in a high-risk category, we said to make a sheet of pros and cons" before deciding whether or not to accept the furlough, she said. As of April 8, Jeff Riley, the state commissioner of elementary and secondary education, still “strongly recommended” that districts continue to pay hourly employees through the closure so that districts can resume in-person learning as early as possible. Cuts Pitched As Necessary, Some Parents ‘Appalled’ Jim Burgess, the president of Randolph’s town council, argued that the cuts were a necessary part of the town’s reaction to a crisis, and a fiscal environment turned suddenly bleak. But Burgess also acknowledged that the cuts were not entirely due to pandemic-related costs. Before COVID-19 materialized, he said, “we had some glitches” where projected money didn’t materialize, especially from the town’s rink and recreation accounts. Burgess wasn't specific about the precise nature and size of that preexisting shortfall, but he said: “If you don’t make that revenue, your budget is in deficit right away." And now, as the effort to promote distancing has slowed retail and food sales, Burgess said that “revenues aren’t tracking anywhere near where we would expect them to be.” That led Randolph’s town manager to request all public departments to seek out savings where they could. “We’ve already laid off all of our recreational staff,” Burgess said, with other cuts being made in town administration. But Burgess also argued that the district has already demonstrated goodwill amid the crisis. Per instructions from state regulators, they are trying to introduce online learning to households — nearly half of which are labeled “economically disadvantaged” in state data. “We raided our libraries, anywhere and everywhere we could find a computer, a laptop or an iPad,” Burgess said. Yahaira Lopez's twin boys practice trombone at home during the closure. (Courtesy Yahaira Lopez) But even as they acknowledge the unique challenges of the pandemic, some Randolph parents said that the district’s overall transition has been flawed. “I would say that for the first two weeks [after schools closed], we heard absolutely nothing,” said Yahaira Lopez, a mother and advocate in the district. On the third week, Lopez said, “I started getting emails on Sunday saying we were logging into Google Classroom on a Monday — mind you, Sunday in the evening… It was too much content to send families all at once.” (That experience doesn’t match that of Karen Miller, the paraprofessional, who said that she has watched her colleagues “jump right in” to remote learning.) For eight years Lopez has raised her twin 10-year-old sons in Randolph. One — diagnosed with autism — has been in “one of the happiest places he’s ever been” during the closure, Lopez said. But she said an annual meeting about his education has been cancelled, and that she has resigned herself to the fact that he’s “probably going to regress, academically.”

