Educators and students throughout Massachusetts are feeling the daily difficulties of online learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

These struggles are especially acute for local charter schools that serve Greater Boston's students of color, including some that face extreme pressures outside of the classroom.

Tamy-Feé Meneide, Director of College and Career Pathways at the Neighborhood House Charter School in Dorchester, spoke with WBUR's All Things Considered about how her diverse group of students, including her young son, keep up with their studies.