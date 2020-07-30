As school districts in Massachusetts submit their fall proposals to the state, many parents are coming up with their own contingency plans.

Ryan Merten’s daughter, Lena, is going into fourth grade. In normal times, she would be delighted to return to Jackson Street Elementary School in Northampton.

Merten said the whole family loves being in the public school system, because “school is one of the few fair, egalitarian, caring aspects of society.”

Of course, these aren’t normal times.

The state directed schools across Massachusetts to prepare for three potential scenarios: all learning online, all in person or a hybrid of the two.

Merten said Lena would only enroll in the public school if the the district chooses online-only.

He worries that any in-person instruction will be so restrictive that he can’t imagine his daughter — or any student — getting much out of it.

In one proposal, “the kids would not have P.E. or art or music or recess. And their food would be brought to them in each individual room,” he said. “At that point, basically, they're just, like, sitting in a desk, going crazy for five hours a day.”

Moreover, Merten thinks it’s likely that even if students and teachers start in the building, they'll be sent home partway through the fall.

“And I would rather have a plan now than be scrambling in the middle of October,” he said.

That plan is a homeschooling pod, a scenario gaining popularity across the country in which families join together in small groups to teach their kids. That could mean hiring a teacher or sharing teaching duties among parents.

Merten works at a café, “and if there is an option where I can keep mostly working full time there, that would definitely be my dream,” he said.

But the pod model has many critics, including some public school leaders.

Amy Proietti, who chairs the Greenfield school committee, worries that homeschooling pods may create more divisions in the community — by income and by race.

“Having the ability to homeschool, even in a pod where you're sharing responsibilities, takes a huge amount of resources, time, energy, motivation, advocacy,” Proietti said. “And it just stands in such stark contrast to me of what we are actually out fighting for right now.”