Hundreds of resident assistants at UMass Amherst, or RAs, were expected to move into their dorms this week. These students are hired to help build community and keep campus life safe.

But since UMass revised its COVID-19 policy late last week, only a fraction of students will be allowed to live on campus this fall, including drastically fewer RAs. Their union calls it a layoff, and says they should be compensated. But UMass says they hadn’t yet started their jobs.

New England Public Media’s Jill Kaufman reports.