As Massachusetts colleges and universities prepare for what will undoubtedly be a different fall semester, one state higher education official has some first hand experience.
UMass Medical School in Worcester brought back about 2,000 students, faculty and staff in May. So far, the school appears to have successfully contained the coronavirus.
UMass Medical School Chancellor Dr. Michael Collins joins WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss.
This segment aired on August 12, 2020.
