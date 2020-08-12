Edify Edify

Support the news

How UMass Medical School Is Containing Coronavirus On Campus04:13
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
August 12, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

As Massachusetts colleges and universities prepare for what will undoubtedly be a different fall semester, one state higher education official has some first hand experience.

UMass Medical School in Worcester brought back about 2,000 students, faculty and staff in May. So far, the school appears to have successfully contained the coronavirus.

UMass Medical School Chancellor Dr. Michael Collins joins WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss.

This segment aired on August 12, 2020.

Deborah Becker Twitter Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news