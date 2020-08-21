Remote learning is fraught with several issues and a Boston Globe report suggests that some Massachusetts families face some dire consequences if a child misses remote learning lessons.

The report says school officials in several communities reported almost two dozen families to state child welfare officials after children missed virtual lessons this spring.

Advocates say schools are disproportionately calling in the state on families of color and those in less affluent communities.

Lynne Griffin, executive director of the Scituate-based consulting group Proactive Parenting, joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss.