Andover Teachers' Union, School Committee At Odds Over Reopening Measures
There’s a labor fight in Andover after teachers refused to enter classrooms.
The School Committee is filing a state labor petition against the teachers' union, claiming nearly half of the teachers refused to report for the first day of work yesterday.
But as WBUR’s Cristela Guerra reports, the teachers say they were working — right outside the school buildings.
This segment aired on September 1, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
Cristela Guerra Reporter
Cristela Guerra is an arts and culture reporter for The ARTery.
