COVID-19 Testing Now Part Of College Students' Routine05:50
September 03, 2020
College students returning to many Massachusetts campuses are taking part in a whole new ritual: Regular coronavirus testing is now part of their weekly routine.

The tests are supposed to help keep campuses safe, but they also add anxiety to an already unusual back-to-school season.

WBUR’s Angus Chen joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to report.

This segment aired on September 3, 2020.

Angus Chen Twitter Reporter, CommonHealth
Angus Chen is a reporter for WBUR's CommonHealth.

