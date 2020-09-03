Edify
Support the news
COVID-19 Testing Now Part Of College Students' Routine05:50Play
College students returning to many Massachusetts campuses are taking part in a whole new ritual: Regular coronavirus testing is now part of their weekly routine.
The tests are supposed to help keep campuses safe, but they also add anxiety to an already unusual back-to-school season.
WBUR’s Angus Chen joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to report.
This segment aired on September 3, 2020.
Angus Chen Reporter, CommonHealth
Angus Chen is a reporter for WBUR's CommonHealth.
+Join the discussion
Support the news