Teachers Brace For Difficult Conversations About Racism Amid Protests And Police Violence

As students and teachers return to class this fall, they must navigate both a global pandemic and a nationwide conversation about racial injustice after the police killings of George Floyd and other Black Americans.

The latter, especially, presents a challenge for teachers, who will have to navigate potentially uncomfortable topics with students from many different backgrounds.

Two teachers — Victor Terry, a sixth-grade English teacher at Neighborhood House Charter School in Dorchester, and Evie Weinstein-Park, a fourth-grade teacher at the Solomon Schechter Jewish Day School in Newton — spoke with WBUR's Morning Edition about how they’re leading those discussions in their classes this fall.

Interview Highlights

On how the police killings of Black Americans affected their students:

Victor Terry: "I dare say over 80% of our students are Black or Latino. What's often the case for African Americans or Black people, when we express our discontent is often, 'What are you sure? Is it in your head?' But these instances for my students — and they've come back and expressed this to me — showed them this is real. And now other people see what we see.

"I've seen them work in depression. I've seen them work through anger, frustration, confusion, dealing with death, dealing with illnesses in the family. We know that the pandemic has affected Black people and African Americans at a rate that is astronomical on top of all of the epidemic of racial injustice in our country."

Evie Weinstein-Park: "Kids at our school have become more aware of it. We're at a Jewish day school where there's not much diversity. I think they're in the stage of learning that they are privileged. This year, when we came to do civil rights and we were reading about the March on Washington, it was being read at the same exact time that George Floyd was killed by the police. And it became much more real for them. They were asking, 'Well, if this happened in 1963 and people were asking for the same sorts of things they're asking for now, why hasn't it happened yet?'

"I think there's a real desire to do something. And I think the fact that we have that privilege can become the grounds for, 'What can we do?' "