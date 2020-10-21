Edify
Boston Reverts Back To Fully Remote Learning, Citing Rising Virus Rates
Boston Public Schools will return to fully remote learning Thursday, due to an uptick in the city's coronavirus cases.
The citywide seven-day average had increased to 5.7% this week, up from 4.5% last week.
Students with the highest needs will be able to return to in-person learning after infection rates fall below 5% for two consecutive weeks, according to a city press release, gradually followed by other groups when that number reaches 4%.
Boston Public Schools started the school year remotely on Sept. 21, and was in the process of phasing students into classrooms.
