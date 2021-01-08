Edify
On The Brink Of Adulthood, Boston Students React To The Attack On The Capitol04:48Play
Among the millions watching during the Wednesday attack on the Capitol were young people on the brink of adulthood in America.
WBUR's Max Larkin spoke to three students from Boston Latin Academy about how they witnessed the scene, and where we go from here.
This segment aired on January 8, 2021.
Max Larkin Reporter, Edify
Max Larkin is a multimedia reporter for Edify, WBUR's education vertical.
