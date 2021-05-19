Bringing Pandemic Tech Into Classrooms Could Provide Better Access For Students With Visual Impairments

Before COVID, one of Michael Besson’s biggest challenges in Boston Latin School was class change.

"My bag is pretty heavy and it took a lot of work to move around," he explained. "Plus, hallways were crowded. I use a cane and that slows me down even more."

Michael is legally blind.

"I can see, but I have no peripheral vision; I can't see sideways," Michael said. "It has given me several hindrances in life, but I work it out using a cane."

In addition to books and binders in Michael’s bag, he was also toting around some braille books and something called a near-distance CCTV which can magnify what’s on the white board or in a worksheet.

His mom, Nalida Besson, said the stress of navigating the early 20th century building and getting set up for class was starting to get to him.

Michael Besson does his homework in his backyard using a magnifier to assist his vision. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

"He had to get through to get to each class, rushing to get there and then set up the equipment," Nalida said. "Even though he had someone to help him with some of these things, he was already starting the class stressed out."

And it didn’t end there. Michael often had to adjust his CCTV depending on where the teacher was standing.

But online learning took that pressure off.

"He was like, 'This is an introverts dream,' " Nalida laughed, remembering Michael's reaction.

Michael's classwork also became a lot more accessible to him over the last year. Information that used to be written on the white board transformed into digital slides that he could enlarge on his computer or run through a screen reader. When teachers prerecorded things, he was able to take his time and re-watch lessons if he needed to.