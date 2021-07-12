How A Law School Financial Aid Policy Has Some Students Crying Foul

Surviving the pandemic was stressful for Harvard Law School student Stacey Menjivar and her family. Her parents took a huge financial hit when everything shut down last year.

Both of her parents lost their jobs in March of 2020. Her father worked in construction and her mom works in a school cafeteria.

"My mother has begun working again, but she still is being paid the wage that people are paid when you don't have a high school diploma," she said.

Menjivar thought that, this summer, she'd finally be able to help her parents financially after all the sacrifices they made to get her to law school. She took a summer clerkship, a lucrative job for law students that can pay upwards of $30,000 per season.

But then she remembered that Harvard would be first in line for much of that salary, thanks to the rules of her need-based financial aid package.

"None of this has been easy," said Menjivar. "And to now tell me that when my parents need the most help, I can't help them because you need my money and you need this income?"

This policy is known as a "summer contribution," and it’s not a new thing. It's common practice among several U.S. law schools that offer need-based financial aid. Under the policy, when you accumulate more wealth through your highly paid summer job, you’re able to contribute more to your education. The policies vary, but at Harvard Law School, summer contributions usually require students to contribute about 90% of their summer salary after taxes and an $8,200 living allowance is subtracted.

While Menjivar said she understands the reasoning, it still feels harsh during the pandemic, especially for low income and first generation students.

"It's insensitive and it is inequitable," added Menjivar.

Officials with Harvard Law School said they couldn’t comment specifically on Menjivar’s case. But in an email said they're giving renewed attention to how they support low income and first generation students. They also said a new grant program is aimed at helping students with the highest financial needs after the pandemic.