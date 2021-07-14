Advertisement
Boston School Committee Debates Exam School Admissions Policies04:43Play
The Boston School Committee votes on Wednesday night on one of two proposed admissions policies for the city's three "exam schools."
But parts of the process are still unsettled after last-minute changes two weeks ago.
WBUR's Max Larkin joins Morning Edition to discuss the admissions changes, and the process that led up to it.
This segment aired on July 14, 2021.
Max Larkin Reporter, Edify
Max Larkin is a multimedia reporter for Edify, WBUR's education vertical.
