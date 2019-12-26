Here & Now
New England Farmers Combat Climate Change With Biochar
The U.N. has recommended biochar, a form of charcoal, as a tool against climate change. Biochar is made from natural materials such as straw and shells, and it can sequester carbon.
Jon Kalish (@kalishjon) reports on New England entrepreneurs, farmers and gardeners turning to biochar to improve soil.
This segment airs on December 26, 2019. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
