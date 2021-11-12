Like many parts of the world, the Netherlands experienced heavy rainfall this year. But unlike its neighboring countries, it averted disastrous floods.

So if one of the most flood-prone countries in the world can avoid catastrophic flooding, are there lessons we can adapt for a wetter future due to climate change?

Henk Ovink, the Netherlands' first special envoy for international water affairs, joins us from Glasgow.

