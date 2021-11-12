Advertisement
Covering Climate Now: COP26
Flood control lessons from the Dutch as we enter a wetter future10:58Play
Like many parts of the world, the Netherlands experienced heavy rainfall this year. But unlike its neighboring countries, it averted disastrous floods.
So if one of the most flood-prone countries in the world can avoid catastrophic flooding, are there lessons we can adapt for a wetter future due to climate change?
Henk Ovink, the Netherlands' first special envoy for international water affairs, joins us from Glasgow.
This story is part of Covering Climate Now, a project aimed at strengthening the media’s focus on the climate crisis. WBUR is one of 400+ news organizations that have committed to a week of heightened coverage around the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. Check out all our coverage here.
This segment aired on November 12, 2021.
Related:
Advertisement
Advertisement