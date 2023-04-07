Here & Now
Biden administration report on war in Afghanistan points fingers at Trump

April 07, 2023
Words like disaster and debacle have been used to describe the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, during which a terrorist attack killed 13 service members and as many as 170 civilians. Shortly after, the Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban took over.

Now, the Biden administration is out with a new review finding it should have left Afghanistan earlier, but it also blames former President Donald Trump for the withdrawal.

Here & Now's Scott Tong speaks with Madiha Afzal, foreign policy fellow at the Brookings Institution.

This segment aired on April 7, 2023.

